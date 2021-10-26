Essex Property Trust, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) revealed a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $118.39 million, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $73.66 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Essex Property Trust, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $210.57 million or $3.12 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $210.57 Mln. vs. $212.92 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.12 vs. $3.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.01

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.99 to $1.09 Full year EPS guidance: $6.39 to $6.49

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.