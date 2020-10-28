Essex Property Trust, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) revealed earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit came in at $73.66 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $99.34 million, or $1.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Essex Property Trust, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $212.92 million or $3.15 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $212.92 Mln. vs. $228.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.15 vs. $3.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.05

