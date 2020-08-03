Essex Property Trust, Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) reported earnings for second quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit totaled $84.46 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $92.28 million, or $1.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Essex Property Trust, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $213.69 million or $3.16 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $213.69 Mln. vs. $226.92 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.16 vs. $3.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.08

