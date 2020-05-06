Markets
ESS

Essex Property Trust, Inc. Q1 Profit Rises

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) announced earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $315.01 million, or $4.76 per share. This compares with $118.86 million, or $1.81 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $392.37 million from $356.22 million last year.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $315.01 Mln. vs. $118.86 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.76 vs. $1.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.46 -Revenue (Q1): $392.37 Mln vs. $356.22 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ESS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular