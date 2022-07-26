Essex Property Trust, Inc. Profit Declines In Q2, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $57.05 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $64.85 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $57.05 Mln. vs. $64.85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.87 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.30

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.76 - $4.96

