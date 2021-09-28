Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ESS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ESS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $320.55, the dividend yield is 2.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ESS was $320.55, representing a -5% decrease from the 52 week high of $337.43 and a 72.06% increase over the 52 week low of $186.30.

ESS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). ESS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.19. Zacks Investment Research reports ESS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.33%, compared to an industry average of 2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to ESS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ESS as a top-10 holding:

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE)

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE)

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (GQRE)

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is REZ with an increase of 11.04% over the last 100 days. JRE has the highest percent weighting of ESS at 5.09%.

