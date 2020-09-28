Dividends
Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $2.078 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ESS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ESS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $204.11, the dividend yield is 4.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ESS was $204.11, representing a -38.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $334.17 and a 16.1% increase over the 52 week low of $175.81.

ESS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). ESS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.51. Zacks Investment Research reports ESS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -2.77%, compared to an industry average of -7.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ESS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

