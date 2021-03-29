Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ESS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.58% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ESS was $284.33, representing a -3.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $294.79 and a 52.62% increase over the 52 week low of $186.30.

ESS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). ESS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.65. Zacks Investment Research reports ESS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -4.3%, compared to an industry average of -2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ESS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ESS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ESS as a top-10 holding:

NuShares ETF Trust (NURE)

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ)

ProShares Trust (NOBL)

ETF Series Solutions (KNG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NURE with an increase of 33.77% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ESS at 4.97%.

