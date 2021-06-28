Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ESS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.58% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $307.35, the dividend yield is 2.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ESS was $307.35, representing a -2.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $316.63 and a 64.98% increase over the 52 week low of $186.30.

ESS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). ESS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.48. Zacks Investment Research reports ESS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -4.5%, compared to an industry average of -2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ESS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ESS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ESS as a top-10 holding:

ETF Series Solutions (ESS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KNG with an increase of 12.56% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ESS at 1.62%.

