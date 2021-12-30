Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2021

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased ESS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ESS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $352.21, the dividend yield is 2.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ESS was $352.21, representing a -1.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $357.90 and a 55.3% increase over the 52 week low of $226.79.

ESS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). ESS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.88. Zacks Investment Research reports ESS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -2.67%, compared to an industry average of 2.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ess Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ESS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ESS as a top-10 holding:

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE)

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ)

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is REZ with an increase of 9.38% over the last 100 days. JRE has the highest percent weighting of ESS at 5.25%.

