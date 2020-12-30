Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2020

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $2.078 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ESS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ESS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $234.84, the dividend yield is 3.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ESS was $234.84, representing a -28.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $329.74 and a 33.58% increase over the 52 week low of $175.81.

ESS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). ESS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.13. Zacks Investment Research reports ESS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -3.42%, compared to an industry average of -6.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ESS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ESS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ESS as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (NOBL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NOBL with an increase of 10.18% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ESS at 1.72%.

