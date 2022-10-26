Essex Property Trust, Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Q3, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $92.84 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $118.39 million, or $1.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $92.84 Mln. vs. $118.39 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.43 vs. $1.82 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.34

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.80 - $4.90

