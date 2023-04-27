Essex Property Trust, Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q1, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $153.53 million, or $2.38 per share. This compares with $73.25 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $153.53 Mln. vs. $73.25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.38 vs. $1.12 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.29

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.36 - $6.74

