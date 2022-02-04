Essex Property Trust, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

It's been a good week for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest full-year results, and the shares gained 2.8% to US$330. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$1.4b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Essex Property Trust surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$7.51 per share, a notable 18% above expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

NYSE:ESS Earnings and Revenue Growth February 4th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Essex Property Trust from twelve analysts is for revenues of US$1.55b in 2022 which, if met, would be a reasonable 7.6% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to crater 28% to US$5.20 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.55b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.18 in 2022. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$366, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Essex Property Trust analyst has a price target of US$420 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$293. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Essex Property Trust's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 7.6% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.6% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 8.1% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Essex Property Trust is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$366, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Essex Property Trust going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

