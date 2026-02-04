Essex Property Trust, Inc. Q4 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) released earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $80.57 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $257.45 million, or $4.00 per share, last year.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $80.57 Mln. vs. $257.45 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.25 vs. $4.00 last year.

