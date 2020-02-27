Essex Property Trust (ESS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (Symbol: ESS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $309.98, changing hands as low as $307.27 per share. Essex Property Trust Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESS's low point in its 52 week range is $271.58 per share, with $334.165 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $312.25. The ESS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.