Essex Property Trust (ESS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

April 04, 2025 — 11:47 am EDT

In trading on Friday, shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (Symbol: ESS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $292.05, changing hands as low as $282.76 per share. Essex Property Trust Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESS shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Essex Property Trust Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, ESS's low point in its 52 week range is $230.90 per share, with $317.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $288.40. The ESS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

