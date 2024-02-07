Essex Property Trust (ESS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (Symbol: ESS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $227.50, changing hands as low as $225.80 per share. Essex Property Trust Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESS's low point in its 52 week range is $195.03 per share, with $252.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $228.18. The ESS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.