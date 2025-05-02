Essex Property Trust (ESS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (Symbol: ESS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $291.71, changing hands as high as $292.09 per share. Essex Property Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESS's low point in its 52 week range is $243.85 per share, with $317.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $291.56. The ESS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

