Essex Property Trust (ESS) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Essex Property Trust (ESS) reported $473.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 5%. EPS of $3.97 for the same period compares to $1.84 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $475.51 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.96, the EPS surprise was +0.25%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Financial Occupancies - Same-Property Portfolio : 96.1% compared to the 96.4% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 96.1% compared to the 96.4% average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Management and other fees from affiliates : $2.36 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $2.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.9%.

: $2.36 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $2.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.9%. Revenues- Rental and other property : $470.94 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $473.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%.

: $470.94 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $473.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%. Revenues- Total rental and other property revenues- Same-Property Revenues : $412.71 million compared to the $414.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.1% year over year.

: $412.71 million compared to the $414.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.1% year over year. Revenues- Rental and other property- Other property : $7.05 million versus $7.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.8% change.

: $7.05 million versus $7.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.8% change. Revenues- Rental and other property- Rental income : $463.89 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $471.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

: $463.89 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $471.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%. Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $2.56 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.53.

Here is how Essex Property Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Essex Property Trust have returned -4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

