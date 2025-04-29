ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST Earnings Results: $ESS Reports Quarterly Earnings

ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST ($ESS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $3.97 per share, beating estimates of $1.42 by $2.55. The company also reported revenue of $464,580,000, beating estimates of $463,320,037 by $1,259,963.

ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST Insider Trading Activity

ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST insiders have traded $ESS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEITH R GUERICKE sold 7,298 shares for an estimated $2,298,870

BARBARA PAK (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold 6,318 shares for an estimated $1,988,843

ANGELA L. KLEIMAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,329 shares for an estimated $1,678,633 .

. MARY KASARIS sold 2,800 shares for an estimated $842,240

ANNE MORRISON (EVP, CAO & General Counsel) sold 2,571 shares for an estimated $809,325

ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 296 institutional investors add shares of ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST stock to their portfolio, and 276 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ESS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/13/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/09/2025

ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ESS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ESS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $306.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Kim from BMO Capital set a target price of $310.0 on 01/13/2025

on 01/13/2025 Brad Heffern from RBC Capital set a target price of $302.0 on 01/09/2025

