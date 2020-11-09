Essex Property Trust Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ESS

In trading on Monday, shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (Symbol: ESS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $238.13, changing hands as high as $276.14 per share. Essex Property Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 12.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESS's low point in its 52 week range is $175.81 per share, with $329.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $257.63. The ESS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

