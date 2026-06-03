Essex Property Stock Gains 8.4% in Three Months: Will the Trend Last?

Shares of Essex Property Trust ESS have gained 8.4% over the past three months against the industry 's decline of 3.3%.

This residential REIT offers exposure to supply-constrained West Coast apartment markets where high homeownership costs support rental demand. Technology-enabled operating initiatives support cost control. A largely unencumbered portfolio lends financial flexibility for future growth endeavors, while share repurchases reinforce disciplined capital allocation.

Analysts seem bullish on this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 funds from operations (FFO) per share increased by 2 cents in the past week to $16.08.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors Behind ESS’ Stock Price Surge: Will This Trend Last?

Essex Property enjoys a West Coast-focused portfolio that benefits from high barriers to new housing and stretched homeownership affordability. In first-quarter 2026, same-property revenues grew 2.9% year over year, and same-property NOI rose 4.1%, supported by 96.5% financial occupancy. With permitting activity at historical lows in California and a total 2026 housing supply projected around 0.4% of stock across Essex markets, the demand and supply setup supports durable long-term rent growth.

Essex continues to invest in technology and operating initiatives to control costs and improve service. Its Property Collections model centralizes operations and has lifted the unit-to-staff ratio to 45:1 from 40:1 in 2019. Since 2021, controllable operating expense margins have outperformed peers by about 310 basis points, on average, supporting guidance for modest same-property expense growth in 2026.

Essex Property maintains a healthy balance sheet and enjoys financial flexibility. As of March 31, 2026, immediately available liquidity exceeded $1.7 billion, and net debt to adjusted EBITDAre was 5.5X. Interest coverage was reported at 509%, and unsecured debt ratio at 292%, while credit ratings remained Baa1/Stable and BBB+/Stable. Unencumbered NOI represented 93% of adjusted total NOI, supporting access to unsecured funding. With a solid liquidity position, manageable debt maturities and investment-grade ratings, the company is well-poised to ride on its growth curve.

Essex continues to pair a rising dividend with opportunistic repurchases, aiding shareholder returns. In first-quarter 2026, the company increased the dividend by 0.8% to an annual distribution of $10.36 per share, marking its 32nd consecutive annual increase. Essex’s year-to-date total repurchases through April 27, 2026 were $61.9 million at an average price of $243.76 per share. After these repurchases, the company had $240.8 million remaining under its $500 million authorization, providing flexibility alongside its development spending plans.

With the above-mentioned factors, we believe the rising trend in the stock is expected to continue in the near term.

Risks Likely to Affect ESS’ Positive Trend

The elevated supply of apartment units in some of the company’s markets is likely to fuel competition and curb pricing power. Essex Property’s significant concentration of assets in Southern California, Northern California and the Seattle metropolitan area makes the company’s operating results and financial conditions susceptible to any unfavorable fluctuations in local markets.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Invitation Home INVH and W.P. Carey WPC, each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INVH’s 2026 FFO per share stands at $1.95, indicating an increase of 2.1% from the year-ago reported figure.

The consensus estimate for WPC’s 2026 FFO per share is pinned at $5.26, suggesting year-over-year growth of 5.8%.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invitation Home (INVH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.