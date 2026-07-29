Markets
ESS

Essex Property Q2 Profit Down, Core FFO Rises

July 29, 2026 — 05:20 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) on Wednesday reported higher second-quarter Core funds from operations, while net income declined due to the absence of a prior-year gain on property sales. The REIT raised its full-year 2026 Core FFO guidance.

Second-quarter net income available to common stockholders declined to $62.5 million or $0.97 per share from $221.4 million or $3.44 per share a year earlier. The decline primarily reflected a gain on the sale of real estate and land recorded in the prior-year period.

Core FFO per share increased to $4.08 from $4.03, while total FFO per share decreased to $3.32 from $4.03.

For full-year 2026, Essex raised its Core FFO guidance to a range of $16.03 to $16.25 per share from $15.69 to $16.19 previously. The company lowered its net income outlook to $5.47-$5.69 per share from $5.62-$6.12 and reduced total FFO guidance to $15.37-$15.59 per share from $15.71-$16.21.

The company expects third-quarter Core FFO of $3.93 to $4.05 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ESS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.