Essex Property Lowers FY22 EPS Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting its second-quarter results on Tuesday, Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) revised its earnings guidance for the full year 2022.

Looking forward to full year 2022, the company now expects earnings of $4.76 - $4.96 per share, FFO per share of $13.78 - $13.98, and Core FFO per share of $14.35 - $14.55.

Previously, the company expected earnings of $5.01 to $5.33 per share, FFO of $13.99 to $14.31 per share, and Core FFO of $14.00 to $14.32 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $5.15 per share for the year.

Previously, the company expected earnings of $4.62 to $5.10 per share, and FFO of $13.46 to $13.94.

