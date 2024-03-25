News & Insights

Essex Property Buys JV Partner's 49.9% Stake In BEXAEW Portfolio For A $505 Mln

March 25, 2024 — 09:36 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) said on Monday that it has acquired its joint venture partner's 49.9% interest in the BEXAEW portfolio for a $505 million on a gross basis.

The portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1,480 apartment homes.

"The seller's cap rate is approximately 5.25%; however, after incorporating additional economic benefits by fully integrating this portfolio into our operating platform, we estimate a 5.9% year-one yield," Essex said.

Concurrent with closing, the company repaid $219.9 million of debt encumbering the properties and consolidated the communities on its financials.

The portfolio generated an 11.4 percent IRR and the buyer will recognize around $1.5 million in promote income, which will be excluded from core FFO.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
