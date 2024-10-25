News & Insights

Stocks

Essex Bio-Technology Updates Hong Kong Share Registrar

October 25, 2024 — 05:22 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Essex Bio-Technology (HK:1061) has released an update.

Essex Bio-Technology has announced a change in their branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, effective November 1, 2024. The new registrar will be Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, which will handle all future share transfer applications. This move is essential for shareholders and investors to note as it affects the handling of share registrations.

For further insights into HK:1061 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.