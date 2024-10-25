Essex Bio-Technology Updates Hong Kong Share Registrar

Essex Bio-Technology (HK:1061) has released an update.

Essex Bio-Technology has announced a change in their branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, effective November 1, 2024. The new registrar will be Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, which will handle all future share transfer applications. This move is essential for shareholders and investors to note as it affects the handling of share registrations.

