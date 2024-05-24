News & Insights

Essentra Shareholders Approve All AGM Resolutions

May 24, 2024 — 05:53 am EDT

Essentra (GB:ESNT) has released an update.

Essentra plc has successfully passed all resolutions during its AGM on May 23, 2024, with high approval rates from shareholders on key issues such as reports, accounts, and executive remuneration. The resolutions, including those for the appointment and remuneration of the auditor and various incentive plans, were met with broad support, reflecting shareholder confidence in the company’s governance and strategic plans.

