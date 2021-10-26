Oil
ESNT

Essentra reviews strategic options for filter division serving tobacco industry

Contributor
Amna Karimi Reuters
Published

British packaging products maker Essentra Plc said on Tuesday it was reviewing strategic options for its filters business that serves the tobacco industry, as it looks to focus on its division making components for various sectors.

Oct 26 (Reuters) - British packaging products maker Essentra Plc ESNT.L said on Tuesday it was reviewing strategic options for its filters business that serves the tobacco industry, as it looks to focus on its division making components for various sectors.

The company, which has over 80 years of experience in the business of supplying filters to tobacco firms, expects to deliver its full-year 2021 adjusted operating profit in analysts' forecast range.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Amna.Karimi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ESNT

Other Topics

Banking

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular