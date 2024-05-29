Essentra plc Grants Share Options to Empower Employees

Essentra (GB:ESNT) has released an update.

Essentra plc, a significant player in the manufacturing of essential components, has awarded nearly 587,000 share options under its Sharesave Scheme, including over 20,000 to key management personnel, with a three-year exercise period and a 15% discount on the April closing price. The aim is to promote broader employee ownership, with transactions occurring on the London Stock Exchange.

