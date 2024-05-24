News & Insights

Stocks

Essentra plc Announces Favorable AGM Outcomes

May 24, 2024 — 06:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Essentra (GB:ESNT) has released an update.

Essentra plc successfully held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 23, 2024, with all proposed resolutions passing by a significant majority. The voting details, which included topics such as the company’s remuneration policy, climate transition plan, and re-election of board members, will be accessible for public viewing on the National Storage Mechanism and the company’s official website. Votes that were withheld do not count in the legal sense and therefore do not affect the outcome of the resolutions.

For further insights into GB:ESNT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.