Essentra plc Announces Favorable AGM Outcomes

Essentra (GB:ESNT) has released an update.

Essentra plc successfully held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 23, 2024, with all proposed resolutions passing by a significant majority. The voting details, which included topics such as the company’s remuneration policy, climate transition plan, and re-election of board members, will be accessible for public viewing on the National Storage Mechanism and the company’s official website. Votes that were withheld do not count in the legal sense and therefore do not affect the outcome of the resolutions.

