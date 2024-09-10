Essentra Names Rowan Baker CFO, Succeeding Jack Clarke, Effective Nov 5

(RTTNews) - Essentra plc (FLRAF, ESNT.L), a provider of essential components and solutions, Tuesday announced the appointment of Rowan Baker as Chief Financial Officer with effect from November 5.

Baker will succeed Jack Clarke, who is going to become a Catholic Deacon.

Baker is currently the Group Chief Financial Officer of Laing O'Rourke. From 2017 to 2020, she was the Chief Financial Officer of McCarthy Stone plc. Prior to joining McCarthy & Stone in 2012, Baker worked in finance for Barclays Bank plc and professional services for PwC.

She is also a non-executive Director at Vistry Group plc, a FTSE 100 housebuilder.

Baker said, "I am delighted to join Essentra and I look forward to working with Scott and the Board in enhancing growth initiatives, supporting operational effectiveness and making continued progress on strategic objectives."

