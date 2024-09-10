News & Insights

Markets
FLRAF

Essentra Names Rowan Baker CFO, Succeeding Jack Clarke, Effective Nov 5

September 10, 2024 — 02:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Essentra plc (FLRAF, ESNT.L), a provider of essential components and solutions, Tuesday announced the appointment of Rowan Baker as Chief Financial Officer with effect from November 5.

Baker will succeed Jack Clarke, who is going to become a Catholic Deacon.

Baker is currently the Group Chief Financial Officer of Laing O'Rourke. From 2017 to 2020, she was the Chief Financial Officer of McCarthy Stone plc. Prior to joining McCarthy & Stone in 2012, Baker worked in finance for Barclays Bank plc and professional services for PwC.

She is also a non-executive Director at Vistry Group plc, a FTSE 100 housebuilder.

Baker said, "I am delighted to join Essentra and I look forward to working with Scott and the Board in enhancing growth initiatives, supporting operational effectiveness and making continued progress on strategic objectives."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FLRAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.