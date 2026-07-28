Essentra H1 Earnings Call Highlights

Essentra (LON:ESNT) reported first-half revenue growth of 9% to £166 million, supported by a roughly even contribution from volume growth and pricing, while adjusted operating profit rose 9.7% to £18.1 million.

Chief Executive Scott Fawcett said the company made a “strong start to the year,” with like-for-like revenue growth of 7.8% and broad-based growth across Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific. Adjusted operating margin increased modestly to 10.9%, while the company maintained its expectations for the full year.

The components manufacturer also introduced a new 2028 adjusted operating margin target of 14%, while retaining its longer-term ambition to reach an 18% margin.

First-half performance and guidance

Chief Financial Officer Rowan Baker said the first-half result reflected volume growth, pricing actions and disciplined cost control. Adjusted earnings per share rose to 4.3 pence, principally because of a lower effective tax rate of 12.9%, including a deferred-tax adjustment.

Reported earnings also benefited from a £1.7 million credit relating to discontinued operations from the legacy sale of Essentra’s filters business. Baker said this represented a £4 million inflow expected in the second half, offset by a tax adjustment.

Revenue grew 8.9% in Europe, 5.7% in the Americas and 8.2% in APAC. Pricing growth included a 0.4% Middle East-related surcharge in Europe, introduced in response to inflationary pressures associated with the regional crisis.

Essentra increased its full-year revenue-growth guidance to 6%-7%. However, it expects adjusted operating margin to remain broadly flat year-on-year, reflecting planned investment in strategic initiatives and the reintroduction of variable compensation.

Adjusted operating cash conversion was 79% in the first half, below the company’s 85% target because of timing factors.

Essentra expects cash conversion to finish “well above” 85% for the full year.

Net debt rose to £70.7 million from £60.7 million at the beginning of the year, with net debt to adjusted EBITDA at 1.6 times following an acquisition near the half-year end.

The interim dividend increased slightly to 0.9 pence per share.

Target markets outpace legacy sectors

Essentra said its targeted growth sectors increased revenue by 8.5% and represented 47% of sales, compared with a 1.1% decline in traditional sectors such as automotive. The company has been focusing sales and marketing resources on digital infrastructure, machine building and automation, energy transition, and defense and aerospace.

Fawcett said digital infrastructure was the strongest-performing target market during the period. In China, the company cited growth in solar manufacturing, digital infrastructure and battery storage, supported by export-oriented demand.

Europe delivered a 49.2% gross margin, aided by pricing and operational efficiencies, although regional mix partly offset those gains. Essentra also reported improving on-time, in-full delivery performance following disruption at its Nettetal warehouse in Germany during the prior year.

In the Americas, gross margin was temporarily diluted by the transfer of manufacturing operations from Costa Rica to Mexico. Fawcett said the company expects this effect to unwind in the second half, alongside the benefit of pricing actions introduced during June.

APAC gross margins improved through customer profitability initiatives, pricing and cost control. Essentra has also shifted its Japanese operations to a third-party distributor model, a move that lowers gross margin but improves operating margin by removing selling, general and administrative costs.

Acquisitions and operational simplification

During June, Essentra acquired Boteco, a machine-components manufacturer, for €7.4 million at a multiple of 6.5 times EBITDA. The transaction contributed £5.7 million to first-half M&A cash outflows.

Fawcett said Boteco adds manufacturing capabilities and a broader range of standard products, creating opportunities to bring currently sourced products in-house and increase sales efforts around the range. He contrasted the opportunity with Device Technologies, acquired before year-end, which he described as a more specialized, high-margin cable-management business with exposure to energy transition and aerospace markets.

Essentra said Device Technologies is performing in line with expectations and that its products will be introduced to the wider European and core Americas operations in the second half.

The company also said prior acquisitions Wixroyd and BMP have delivered synergies ahead of their original business cases, although both have faced more challenging external markets than anticipated. Essentra said Wixroyd did not reach its 15% hurdle rate in year three and BMP is unlikely to do so, although both are generating returns above the company’s weighted average cost of capital.

Path to a 14% margin in 2028

Essentra’s Growth and Simplification program centers on segmenting customers and products under an “80/20” model. The company said 6,000 customers account for 80% of revenue, while 59,000 customers comprise the remaining 20%. Similarly, 17,000 products generate 80% of sales, compared with nearly 90,000 products in the long tail.

The company plans to focus sales and marketing resources on higher-value customers and structurally growing markets, while simplifying pricing, product availability and service models for lower-potential accounts. Measures may include fixed pricing, minimum order values, reduced product ranges and inventory rationalization.

Baker said the program supports the new 14% adjusted operating margin target for 2028. Essentra expects 150 basis points of margin expansion from cost reductions, initially led by IT rationalization and finance shared services. The company expects these savings to provide a £6 million to £8 million cash-flow benefit.

Essentra also set a 2028 target for net working capital equal to 21% of revenue, down from 24.5% at the half year. Baker said that goal could release a further £10 million of cash.

The company expects 2026 to be its final full year of ERP-related adjusting items, maintaining guidance of £12 million for the year before these costs decline to about £6 million in 2027. Fawcett said the Microsoft Dynamics rollout is nearing completion and is already improving supply-chain visibility, shared-service opportunities and the ability to retire legacy systems.

About Essentra (LON:ESNT)

Essentra plc is a leading global provider of essential components and solutions, focusing on the manufacture and distribution of plastic injection moulded, vinyl dip moulded and metal items. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Essentra's global network extends to 27 countries worldwide and includes c.3,000 employees, 14 manufacturing facilities, 25 distribution centres and 35 sales & service centres serving c.76,000 customers with a rapid supply of low cost but essential products for a variety of applications in industries such as equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, medical and renewable energy.

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