Essentra Foresees Stable Growth and New Chair Appointment

May 23, 2024 — 02:52 am EDT

Essentra (GB:ESNT) has released an update.

Essentra plc has provided a promising trading update for the initial four months of 2024, with a 5% increase in average sales per trading day compared to the last quarter of 2023, despite a slight 1.2% dip in group revenue year-on-year. The company anticipates a stronger second half in 2024 and remains focused on achieving its medium-term targets through cost management and growth initiatives. Additionally, Essentra announced the upcoming appointment of Steve Good as the new independent non-executive director and chair designate.

