Essentra CEO Paul Forman To Step Down At Year-end

(RTTNews) - Essentra plc (FLRAF) said that Paul Forman has decided to step down from his role as Chief Executive of the company at the end of the current financial year on 31 December 2022. The resignation comes after successful completion of the Group's strategic reviews of the Filters and Packaging divisions.

Paul Forman will be succeeded by Scott Fawcett who is currently the Managing Director of the company's Components division. Scott will join the Board on 1 January 2023.

Scott Fawcett was appointed as Managing Director of the Components division in 2017. He joined Essentra Components in 2010 as Managing Director of the European business and subsequently joined the Group Management Committee in 2014, leading the Components global strategy.

