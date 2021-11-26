Essentra begins review of packaging unit in push to downsize

Corrects typographical error in CFO name in paragraph two

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Essentra Plc ESNT.L said on Friday it would begin a review of its packaging division, roughly a month after a similar review for its tobacco sector-led filter unit, as the British company looks to focus on its industrial component-making business.

The London-listed company also said Chief Financial Officer Lily Liu would step down by June next year to take up a new role at polymer maker Synthomer SYNTS.L.

