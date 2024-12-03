Essentra Announces Share Buyback and Shareholder Impact

Essentra (GB:ESNT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Essentra plc has repurchased 11,500 of its ordinary shares at a price of 146.2 GBp each as part of its ongoing buyback program. Following the cancellation of these shares, Essentra’s total voting rights will stand at 286,843,744 shares. This move is part of Essentra’s strategic effort to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:ESNT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.