Essentra Announces Share Buyback and Shareholder Impact

December 03, 2024 — 02:13 am EST

Essentra (GB:ESNT) has released an update.

Essentra plc has repurchased 11,500 of its ordinary shares at a price of 146.2 GBp each as part of its ongoing buyback program. Following the cancellation of these shares, Essentra’s total voting rights will stand at 286,843,744 shares. This move is part of Essentra’s strategic effort to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

