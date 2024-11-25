News & Insights

Essentra Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

November 25, 2024 — 01:02 pm EST

Essentra (GB:ESNT) has released an update.

Essentra plc has repurchased 11,500 of its ordinary shares at a consistent price of 150.2 GBp per share as part of its ongoing buyback program. The company plans to cancel these shares, adjusting the total number of voting rights to 286,889,744. This move is part of Essentra’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and manage its capital structure effectively.

