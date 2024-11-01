Essentra Announces Leadership Change in Board

Essentra (GB:ESNT) has released an update.

Essentra plc, a key player in the global manufacturing sector, has announced a leadership change with Steve Good stepping in as Non-Executive Chair following Paul Lester’s departure from the Board. This shift reflects Essentra’s ongoing commitment to providing essential components across diverse industries.

