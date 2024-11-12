Essentra Advances Share Buyback Program

Essentra (GB:ESNT) has released an update.

Essentra plc has repurchased 11,500 of its ordinary shares at a price of 159.8 GBp each as part of its ongoing buyback program. The company plans to cancel these shares, reducing the total number of shares in circulation and potentially increasing shareholder value. Following the cancellation, Essentra will have 286,947,244 voting rights available.

For further insights into GB:ESNT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.