Essentra Advances Share Buyback Program

November 12, 2024 — 02:45 am EST

Essentra (GB:ESNT) has released an update.

Essentra plc has repurchased 11,500 of its ordinary shares at a price of 159.8 GBp each as part of its ongoing buyback program. The company plans to cancel these shares, reducing the total number of shares in circulation and potentially increasing shareholder value. Following the cancellation, Essentra will have 286,947,244 voting rights available.

