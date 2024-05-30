Essentra Advances Share Buyback, Plans Cancellation

Essentra (GB:ESNT) has released an update.

Essentra plc has actively executed its share buyback program by purchasing 11,500 of its own shares on May 29, 2024, with the intent to cancel them, which will affect the total number of voting rights for shareholders. Prices per share ranged from 166.8 to 168.2 GBp, averaging at 167.5770 GBp. Upon cancellation, the total number of remaining shares in issue will be 288,050,744, excluding shares held in treasury.

