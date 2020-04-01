Essential Work From Home Tools You Need To Stay Connected

For many workers across the U.S., the spread of coronavirus marked a drastic shift in their daily work environments. As offices closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, workers who moved to ‘home offices’ were met with new challenges. Communication, collaboration, and productivity all have different definitions in a remote working environment. But there’s never been a better time to connect from a distance. A wave of tools will make the transition into a new normal seamless – or at least much easier than imagined.

Video Conferencing Tools

Video communications software has seen a drastic jump in usage – and for good reason. These tools allow users to hold meetings and conversations face-to-face. Not only is it productive, it is also beneficial for employee morale. Look into Zoom (Nasdaq:ZM), Cisco’s WebEx (Nasdaq:CSCO), or Google’s Hangouts (Nasdaq:GOOG) for getting your company online and continuing a sense of unity from afar. All offer the opportunity to connect with multiple teammates at once, giving you that grid view that you’ve started seeing everywhere.

Bonus points for fun settings that allow you to pretend you’re working from somewhere other than your couch.

Asana

How do companies with different teams in different locations keep track of projects they're working on together? Nasdaq uses Asana, an application that’s designed for that very use case. As workers settle into the new normal, projects not related to the outbreak will continue to emerge, and keeping it all organized matters more than ever. It sets up a workflow and process that allows people to track the progress of any given project, keeping lines of communication open and clear.

Bonus: the Asana team is sharing WFH tips across their social media channels.

Microsoft Teams (Nasdaq:MSFT)

While nothing can replace good old-fashioned face-to-face interaction, companies need a tool to allow workers to quickly connect – and it’s not always email. Enter Microsoft’s Teams product, which serves as a hub for team collaboration. Use it for checking in on the status of a project, finding out what time your teammate wants to chat, or sharing WFH playlists with your colleagues.

Bonus Section: For those who happen to be gaining a few younger colleagues during this transition:

Facebook Messenger Kids (Nasdaq:FB)

Keeping up communication with friends and family is more important than ever before. Using this app will give some (supervised) freedom for your kids, while keeping a line of sight open for you to check in between meetings.

TIME For Kids Digital Library

TIME, in partnership with Google, AT&T, HP and PwC Charitable Foundation, made their digital library available to all for the rest of the school year.

However you learn to be productive in this new environment, you’re not alone. Thousands of workers are adapting too, even CEOs. But with the help of tools like the ones listed above, working from home has never been easier than ever before.