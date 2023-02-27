Essential Utilities (WTRG) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Up

Essential Utilities Inc. WTRG reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 44 cents, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents by 2.2%. The bottom line is in line with the year-ago quarter’s earnings.



Earnings in the fourth quarter were driven by rates and surcharges, increased regulated natural gas segment volume, and increased regulated water segment volume, as well as customer growth, which were offset by increased expenses and other items.



In 2022, earnings per share were $1.77, up 6% from the last year's earnings of $1.67 per share. Earnings per share were near the mid-point of the guidance of $1.75-$1.80 per share.

Total Revenues

Fourth-quarter operating revenues of $705.4 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $556 million by 26.9%. Total revenues improved 31.7% year over year.



In 2022, revenues were $2.28 billion, up 21.3% year over year from $1.87 billion.

Highlights of the Release

Essential Utilities continues to expand operations through acquisitions. In 2022, Essential Utilities acquired three water and wastewater systems, which expanded its customer base by 23,000.



Currently, Essential Utilities signed eight purchase agreements to acquire nine additional water and wastewater systems that are expected to serve 219,000 retail customers or equivalent dwelling units for $380 million.



In 2022, Essential Utilities’ regulated water segment received rate awards or infrastructure surcharges in Illinois, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania totaling $83.3 million, and the regulated natural gas segment received a rate award of $5.5 million in Kentucky.



Operation and maintenance expenses for the fourth quarter were $184.7 million, up 16.4% from the year-ago figure of $158.6 million.



Operating income was $169.9 million, up 21.7% year over year.



Interest expenses increased 30.1% to $68.7 million from $52.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Highlights

Current assets were $658.2 million as of Dec 31, 2022, compared with $437.8 million as of Dec 31, 2021. Long-term debt was $6,371.1 million as of Dec 31, 2022, higher than $5,779.5 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Essential Utilities invested $1.06 billion in 2022 to replace and expand the water and wastewater utility infrastructure, as well as upgrade the natural gas utility infrastructure.

Guidance

Essential Utilities expects its 2023 earnings at $1.85-$1.90 per share. The mid-point of the guidance range is a tad lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89 per share.



Essential Utilities expects its customer base in the water segment to expand 2-3% due to acquisitions and organic customer growth.



Essential Utilities also plans to invest $1.1 billion in 2023 and $3.3 billion through 2025 to improve the water and natural gas systems and better serve customers through the use of improved information technology.



Essential Utilities expects a compound annual growth rate of 6 to 7% through 2025 and 8 to 10% through 2025 for its regulated water and regulated natural gas segments, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.