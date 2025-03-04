News & Insights

Essential Utilities a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 3.3% Yield (WTRG)

March 04, 2025 — 07:41 am EST

March 04, 2025 — 07:41 am EST

Essential Utilities Inc (Symbol: WTRG) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.3% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Essential Utilities Inc is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 0.57% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $117,284,189 worth of WTRG shares.

Essential Utilities Inc (Symbol: WTRG) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by Essential Utilities Inc is $1.302/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 05/13/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for WTRG, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

WTRG+Dividend+History+Chart

WTRG operates in the Water Utilities sector, among companies like American Water Works Co, Inc. (AWK), and Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo-SABESP (SBS).

Top 25 S.A.F.E. Dividend Stocks Increasing Payments For Decades »

