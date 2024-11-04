Essential Utilities price target lowered to $43 from $45 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target on Essential Utilities (WTRG) to $43 from $45 but keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after its Q3 results. Aqua Pennsylvania’s recent GRC settlement has cleared the way for the management to reinstate the 5%-7% long-term EPS CAGR target earlier than anticipated, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

