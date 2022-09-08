Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Essential Utilities's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 Essential Utilities had US$6.23b of debt, an increase on US$5.81b, over one year. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash. NYSE:WTRG Debt to Equity History September 8th 2022

A Look At Essential Utilities' Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Essential Utilities had liabilities of US$544.1m due within a year, and liabilities of US$9.16b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$13.0m in cash and US$222.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$9.47b.

This deficit is considerable relative to its very significant market capitalization of US$12.8b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Essential Utilities' use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

With a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.7, it's fair to say Essential Utilities does have a significant amount of debt. However, its interest coverage of 2.9 is reasonably strong, which is a good sign. Fortunately, Essential Utilities grew its EBIT by 3.3% in the last year, slowly shrinking its debt relative to earnings. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Essential Utilities's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, Essential Utilities burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Our View

To be frank both Essential Utilities's net debt to EBITDA and its track record of converting EBIT to free cash flow make us rather uncomfortable with its debt levels. Having said that, its ability to grow its EBIT isn't such a worry. It's also worth noting that Essential Utilities is in the Water Utilities industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. Overall, it seems to us that Essential Utilities's balance sheet is really quite a risk to the business. For this reason we're pretty cautious about the stock, and we think shareholders should keep a close eye on its liquidity. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 3 warning signs with Essential Utilities (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

