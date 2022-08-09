Essential Utilities' (NYSE:WTRG) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Essential Utilities, Inc.'s (NYSE:WTRG) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.287 on 1st of September. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 2.3%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Essential Utilities' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Essential Utilities' earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 24.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 54%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NYSE:WTRG Historic Dividend August 9th 2022

Essential Utilities Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.528, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.15. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 8.1% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

We Could See Essential Utilities' Dividend Growing

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Essential Utilities has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 5.7% per annum. The company is paying out a lot of its cash as a dividend, but it looks okay based on the payout ratio.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Essential Utilities' payments are rock solid. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Essential Utilities (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

