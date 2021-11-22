Essential Utilities' (NYSE:WTRG) five-year earnings growth trails the 12% YoY shareholder returns

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) share price is up 59% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. Looking at the last year alone, the stock is up 11%.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Essential Utilities investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Essential Utilities managed to grow its earnings per share at 6.6% a year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 10% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:WTRG Earnings Per Share Growth November 22nd 2021

We know that Essential Utilities has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Essential Utilities will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Essential Utilities, it has a TSR of 78% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Essential Utilities shareholders are up 14% for the year (even including dividends). But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 12% over half a decade This suggests the company might be improving over time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Essential Utilities has 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

