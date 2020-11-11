Dividends
Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.251 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WTRG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $46.34, the dividend yield is 2.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WTRG was $46.34, representing a -15% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.52 and a 52.43% increase over the 52 week low of $30.40.

WTRG is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp (SBS). WTRG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.99. Zacks Investment Research reports WTRG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 7.14%, compared to an industry average of 6.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WTRG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WTRG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have WTRG as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW)
  • First Trust Water ETF (FIW)
  • Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FIW with an increase of 23.99% over the last 100 days. CGW has the highest percent weighting of WTRG at 4.37%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

