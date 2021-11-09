Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.268 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WTRG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.77% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $47.44, the dividend yield is 2.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WTRG was $47.44, representing a -7.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.42 and a 15.4% increase over the 52 week low of $41.11.

WTRG is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and MasTec, Inc. (MTZ). WTRG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.63. Zacks Investment Research reports WTRG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.59%, compared to an industry average of 9.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wtrg Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WTRG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WTRG as a top-10 holding:

Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA)

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW)

First Trust Water ETF (FIW)

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (EBLU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FIW with an increase of 13.71% over the last 100 days. AQWA has the highest percent weighting of WTRG at 6.61%.

